Marvel Fans Debate Which MCU Villains Have the Highest Kill Count

Which Marvel villains have the highest kill count? It's actually a more complicated question than many fans may realize. While the immediate answer by most fans would likely be Thanos, The Mad Titan's universal mass murder with the Infinity Gauntlet was undone by The Blip, and the stories of The Multiverse Saga have made it clear that while Thanos may have spent years slaughtering half of every world he came to, those acts were nothing compared to what the dimension-hopping villains of the Marvel Multiverse have done.

Over on social media, the debate between Marvel Cinematic Universe fans has about the most murderous villains has basically boiled down to three main candidates:

Kang The Conqueror

Like his name, Kang (Jonathan Majors) has been a conqueror/destroyer of entire worlds, realms, and timelines across the multiverse. Kang's body count arguably gets exponentially higher if you count the fact that there is an entire army of his variants who have been doing the same across the multiverse.

The main area of debate for fans is, indeed, whether the entire Council of Kangs count as one body count, or if "The Conqueror" seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the only one who qualifies for the debate. The distinction may not matter all that much: even without the others variants, Kang the Conqueror had been annihilating worlds and timelines long enough, for even his variants to feel like it was too much, and that he needed to be banished to the Quantum Realm. It's hard to argue there's anyone who did worse – or that it makes sense that Ant-Man was the one to defeat him.

Infinity Ultron

In What If...? Season 1, one alt-universe story looked at what would've happened if Ultron had successfully integrated with The Vision to achieve his perfect body. Ultron took down The Avengers, and then interceded and killed Thanos and took the Infinity Stones for itself. "Infinity Ultron" had one mission: wiping out all life – first in its home universe, then across the entire multiverse.

Infinity Ultron is, without a doubt, the biggest threat to the Marvel Multiverse – but its body count is debatably less than Kang's as Uatu The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) put together his own Multiversal Avengers force to stop Infinity Ultron. By the time Arnim Zola purged Ultron from his Infinity body, it's unclear if the villain had been active long enough to match Kang's level of murder.

Supreme Strange

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness revealed that Stephen Strange of Earth-838 (not to be confused with the "Strange Supreme" of What If...?) used the Darkhold as the means to find a way to stop Thanos from getting the Infinity Gauntlet. His Dreamwalking caused an incursion between Earth-838 and another reality, annihilating the latter.

The fact that Supreme Strange was responsible for the deaths of an entire universe makes him definitely something worse than Thanos – but calling him a "villain" is also a bit of a stretch. The Darkhold possessed him (like it did Wanda) and Strange-838 was clearly repentant by the time he surrendered to his teammates in the Illuminati on Titan, and let Black Bolt finish him off.

Who is the MCU villain that killed the most people in your view? Let us know in the comments!