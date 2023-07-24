WandaVision Steelbook Releasing Soon (Except There's a Pretty Big Catch)

WandaVision is getting a physical home media release—sort of. Physical media designer Manta Lab has announced a collectible steelbook for the Elizabeth Olsen-starring series. While it looks to be a dynamite collectible for both fans of the show and physical media champions as a whole, there's just one slight catch: it doesn't come with a disc. While steelbooks are typically the most collectible form of physical media, the metal WandaVision release won't give purchasers a way to actually watch the series itself, at least in a physical format. Instead, it's simply being released as a hyper-limited case with no discs inside.

Manta Lab is, in fact, including a bunch of other physical goodies with the release, but just no disc. Extras shipping with the WandaVision steelbook release include postcards, character cards, branded envelopes and folders, and a series of stickers. Only 1,250 of the steelbooks are being made, and they're going to retail for nearly $90 each.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis posed a physical media question to Marvel boss Kevin Feige prior to WandaVision's release, and Feige admitted he wasn't sure if the studio's Disney+ shows would ever see DVD or Blu-ray release. "Is Mandalorian on Blu-ray?" Feige responded, honesty asking. The answer is no, the Star Wars spinoff series Mandalorian is not on blu-ray after two seasons. "The truth is, I don't know. That's a good question for which I will look for the answer. I don't know."

He added, "You can pay a very low fee per month and have access to something that you can put it on your TV whenever you want!"

Olsen's Scarlet Witch can be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now available wherever movies are sold while WandaVision is streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What other mystical characters would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!