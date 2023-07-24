Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Teases Fans With Big Launch Promise

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 boasts some of the best graphics the PS5 has seen yet, which should come as no surprise as not only was the first game visually stunning on the PS4, but one of the best-looking PS5 games so far, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, was released by Insomniac Games, who clearly know how to make a game look good. That said, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is only a few months away, it's apparently even going to look better come launch.

Last week, during San Diego Comic-Con, Insomniac Games released a new story trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 featuring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Mary Jane, Venom, and more. As you would expect from a story trailer, there are plenty of cutscenes footage, which in turn has demonstrated how good the game looks, and, in particular, the face models for the various characters.

That said, quote tweeting a tweet celebrating how good the game looks, Director, Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games, James Stevenson, relayed word that the game will look even better come launch. How much better, and in what ways, he unfortunately does not specify. This could also just be marketing speak, however, it's not terribly uncommon for games to get a visual boost over the last few months of development. Further, it's quite possible the build in the trailer is quite old.

And it’ll be even better by launch https://t.co/jKWOXyPESG — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) July 21, 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release worldwide on October 20, 2023. When it releases it will be available only on PS5 and cost $69.99. There's currently no word of a PC port or when it will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. Below, you can read more about the highly anticipated game.

"Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5," reds an official pitch for the game. "Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel's New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love."