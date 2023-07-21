Secret Invasion: Marvel Studios Shares Fan Reactions to Skrull Reveal

Marvel Studios is having some fun with the fans who discovered the Skrull reveal in Secret Invasion. That's right, the company's social media is showing off when individual viewers discovered that James Rhodes is a Skrull named Raava. This reveal had fans wondering how long War Machine has ben an imposter in the MCU. Some people's suspicions had been festering for a while though. So, it's fun to see a bunch of posts brought together to compare notes on the current Rhodey situation. With only one more episode of Secret Invasion to go, many have wondered, will we get a definitive explanation of when it all happened?

In fact, the secrecy could extend past Rhodey. Some fans are thinking that we've been following two Nick Fury characters this entire time too. (Paying attention to the glasses and different beanies, it would seem to make a bit of sense…) As Secret Invasion winds down, all eyes are on Marvel to provide some more details about War Machine before Armor Wars gets teased. Don Cheadle has joked that we're going to learn a lot more about his character. And that would seem to be inarguable if we've been following a Skrull the entire time. Check out some of the fan notes for yourself down below!

Fans Have Been Worrying About Rhodey For A While

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Over the course of the last four weeks, fans have been arguing about whether or not they could trust James Rhodes. Well, it seems like they have their answer now. Rhodey is indeed a Skrull and Marvel has been laying down the groundwork for a while. One thing that's missing from Secret Invasion so far is the timeline of when Cheadle's Avenger got body snatched and replaced with someone else. However, Kevin Feige told Marvel.com that there's a method to this madness and fans are going to be surprised when they know everything.

"We needed to have a character that one would not expect to be a Skrull," Feige explained. "Don was on board for this reveal of playing and revealing another side of Rhodey and revealing that, yeah, Rhodey has been a Skrull. When we have amazing actors, like Don, that have been with us for so many years, we very much treat them as partners in the creative collaboration. It was very early days when we pitched this concept to Don, and he very much was into it and into being able to play with different sides of Rhodey that we haven't seen before."

Did Don Cheadle Know He Was A Skrull This Whole Time?

Marvel fans have to give it up for Don Cheadle as he's managed to make this Skrull Rhodey feel like an entirely different person. He hasn't been able to spill the beans just yet. But, there's an underlying notion that he knows the exact moment that he was going to be an alien in the MCU. Careful layering is afoot in Secret Invasion and that will surely affect War Machine when we get to Armor Wars.

"It's fun to fold that in and know that that's what's happening underneath all of these Rhodey scenes," Cheadle told Marvel.com after the big reveal. "Rhodes is not who he appears to be."

"It becomes sort of a cat-and-mouse game between the two of them, about what he has on Fury and if he's going to release information about Fury," Cheadle added. "Fury has to play it the right way while still trying to protect and save the planet."

What Other Secrets Await In The Secret Invasion Finale?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

