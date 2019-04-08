Marvel Makes Major Changes to X-Men Leader Cyclops

The X-Men are in a bad way. After the events of the “Disassembled” storyline, most of the X-Men are gone, whisked away to the Age of X-Man universe. Cyclops wasn’t any better off. Until recently, he was dead. Kid Cable brought his father back to life in time to assemble a ragtag band of leftover X-Men to carry on the fight in the face of the twilight of mutantkind. He’s returned to his traditional role as leader, with Wolverine backing him. After rescuing the New Mutants and his brother, Havok, from the O*N*E, Cyclops made Hope Summers his next mission. He won’t forget that mission anytime soon.

SPOILERS for Uncanny X-Men #15 follow. Matthew Rosenberg writes the issue with art by Salvador Larroca, and colors by Guru-eFX.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopes Summers is Cyclops’ granddaughter. She was the first mutant born after M-Day, the day that most mutants lost their powers. Cable took Hope to the future for protection and raised here there until she was a teenager. They then returned to the present day and Hope proved instrumental in restoring mutantkind.

Cable was a father to Hope, the only parents she ever knew. She’s taking his death pretty hard. Seeing little future left for mutants after the X-Men’s disappearance and the introduction of the mutant vaccine, Hope has taken over leadership of the Mutant Liberation Front, a mutant terrorist organization.

Cyclops leads the X-Men on a mission to stop the MLF from assassinating a senator. He tries to talk Hope down, but she’s too angry to listen. Wolverine tries to take a more direct approach. He sneaks behind Hope and claws at her back. At that moment, Hope pulls the trigger of her gun and shoots at Cyclops. The bullet strikes him in his visor.

The X-Men bring Cyclops back to their base of operation at Harry’s Hideaway. Dark Beast sees to Cyclops’ medical needs, but he’s unable to save Cyclops’ eye. When Cyclops awakes, Dark Beast points out that his codename fits him now better than ever.

Dark Beast doesn’t mention until later that the gunshot also did severe damage to Cyclops’ skull. If Cyclops pushes his optic blasts too far, he runs the risk of the energy tearing his skull apart from the inside.

What do you think of this change to Cyclops? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Uncanny X-Men #15 is on sale now.

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!