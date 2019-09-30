X-Men: Marvel Reveals the Secret Behind Cerebro’s Ability to Copy Mutant Minds

Marvel changed the X-Men in a major way with last week’s revelation about “the Five.” Use in a certain sequence, the powers of those five mutants — Hope, Goldballs, Tempus, Proteus, and Elixir — can resurrect any mutant in a new body. But the key to the process is Professor X. By using Cerebro, Xavier is able to make backup copies of the consciousnesses of every mutant on Earth. After the Five resurrect the mutant’s physical form, Professor X uploads the most recent version of that mutant’s mind into its new body. Power of X #5 reveals how Professor X and Cerebro are capable of such an astounding feat. SPOILERS for Powers of X #5 by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva, and Marte Gracia follow.

Powers of X opens in the “X-Men Year One” era, which seems to extend further than first believed. This scene shows a conversation between Professor X and Forge that involves the Shi’ar Empire, suggesting “Year One” extends into Chris Claremont long run writing the X-Men during the 1980s.

Regardless, the conversation is about Professor X’s plan to backup the minds of every mutant on Earth. While Professor X has worked with Beast to develop four generations of Cerebro, Beast is convinced that Professor X’s plan is unachievable. But while Beast is brilliant, he doesn’t have Forge’s mutant gift for engineering.

Forge tells Professor X that the idea is possible in theory. It’s the practicality that is in question. Forge points out that the kind of storage Professor X would require doesn’t exist on Earth. Lucky then that Professor X’s influence reaches into the stars.

At this point in X-Men history, Professor X is a known ally of the Shi’ar Empire and consort to Majestrix Lilandra Nerameni. The key to solving Cerebro’s storage problem is something called Shi’ar logic diamonds. The issue doesn’t go into detail about these diamonds, but it is implied that they are capable of storing immense amounts of data. Considering the Shi’ar were long protectors of the M’Kraan crystal, which houses an entire galaxy, the idea that they have advanced, crystal-based storage technology tracks.

The issue then provides some more details about Cerebro in the present day. At the time that House of X takes place, Cerberbro is in its seventh iteration. Forge is enhancing it with Krakoan technology. Professor X updates his backup copies of all mutant minds once a week. Once a year, Professor X undergoes the three-day process of making fresh copies of every mutant.

