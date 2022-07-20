The Mutants: New Report Claims X-Men Movie Is in the Works





The Mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – at least that's that latest report as we head into Marvel Studios' hotly-anticipated Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. We've previously heard that the X-Men's official debut in the MCU would be a film called The Mutants, but that was via fan site and scooper outlets; this time, we are getting word from more "official" trade outlets, which seem to confirm everything we heard from the earlier rumors. So if you're a Marvel fan, it's looking increasingly likely that The Mutants is title you need to have on your bingo card for Phase (Four? Five?).

Here's what Deadline is saying about the likely programming lineup for Marvel's Hall H presentation – and the eventual D23 presentation that comes after SDCC:

Marvel shouldn't disappoint with sneak peeks of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for Disney+. But it's not expected to shower Hall H with an embarrassment of riches like it did in 2019; some sources believe Marvel is saving it all up for Disney's fan convention D23 during the second weekend of September, specifically in regards to new projects. There's still stuff we haven't seen, specifically the Fantastic Four reboot, Mahershala Ali in The Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (due May 5), The Marvels (July 28, 2023) and The Mutants.

So, while the overall message of that paragraph may not be overwhelmingly exciting for Marvel fans hoping for a grand Hall H blowout at SDCC 2022, it does still hint at the very real possibility that Marvel's Kevin Feige could still potentially break the Internet Saturday night in Hall H, just by dropping simple bits of information that fans have been thirsty for – like the name and story arc of the X-Men MCU reboot; a release date and/or cast for films in development like Fantastic Four and Blade; or other properties on the TV and Movie that haven't been revealed yet. That doesn't even account for film like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which could drop full first-look trailers.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The X-Men have undergone an almost from-the-ground-up reinvention of their core mythos and dynamic within the Marvel Uniuverse. The Dawn of X Reboot that started in 2019 has been looked at as a perfect re-entry point into the live-action X-Men franchise. A title like The Mutants has suggest that Marvel Studios could indeed do a larger exploration of the entire mutant community and world (or hidden world), before focusing on its heroic icons, the X-Men.

San Diego Comic-Con International 2022 is taking place this week. Marvel will have its Hall H panel Saturday evening on July 23rd.