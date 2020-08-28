Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing X-Men Movie Called The Mutants

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be preparing for the debut of the X-Men, as it sounds like a new report indicates that the reboot of the iconic franchise is currently in development. Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a new movie called The Mutants, according to a new report from The Illuminerdi, which sounds like the beginning of a brand new take on one of the most iconic comic book franchises in superhero history. Whether the project remains as titled The Mutants or if it's just something for the development slate, we'll have to wait to find out in the coming months.

Ever since Marvel Studios assumed control over the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises in 2019, all stemming from Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox and other entertainment assets from the Fox portfolio, fans have wondered when the X-Men would be incorporated into the MCU. After the poor performances of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, Marvel boss Kevin Feige appears to be taking his sweet time to get the debut just right.

Considering The New Mutants was the last film to release in theaters from the X-Men franchise, it seems unlikely that Marvel Studios would stick with the title "The Mutants." However, this could just be for development purposes as Feige and co. attempt to figure out the best way to introduce these characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though Deadpool 3 is currently in development with Marvel Studios, this seems to be the only Fox property to make a clear jump into the MCU. This comes after the recent fake-out on WandaVision in which X-Men actor Evan Peters reprised his role as Quicksilver, effectively replacing the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Feige appears to have his sights set on a feature picture set to debut in theaters rather than a Disney+ series. Here's what the Marvel Studios boss had to say when talking about the project with ScreenRant while promoting WandaVision.

"You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started," said Feige. "I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

It doesn't sound likely that Marvel would keep the X-Men on the bench for very long. While it's been a year since their last adventure on the big screen, Marvel would benefit from getting this project right instead of rushing the X-Men back to theaters.