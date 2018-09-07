Save Big on the Marvel x Vans Sneaker Collection

The Marvel x Vans collection launched back in June with a wide array of sneakers, apparel, and accessories inspired by Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, The Avengers, and more. The lineup was pretty affordable to begin with sneakers running in the $65 to $75 range, but new sales have dropped the prices on select styles between $30 and $56. Several of the shirts and backpacks from the collection have also been heavily discounted.

You can find the sales right here at Zappos with free shipping and at Tillys (search for “marvel vans”) with free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Not all of the Marvel x Vans styles are available, and sizes can be limited in some cases, but there are huge steals in there. For example, Tillys has some of the Captain Marvel Sk8-Hi in stock for only $55.99 (25% off). You can also get the matching backpack at Zappos for $30.99 (30% off). Then again, you might prefer the Spider-Man slip-on for $52.99 (18% off at Zappos) or the Avengers slip-on for $51.99 (25% off at Tillys).

Just make sure to check both Zappos and Tillys to see what styles are available in your size, keeping the fact that Zappos has no minimum threshold for free shipping in mind (Zappos rewards members also get free 2-day shipping). Other styles in the collection are available directly from Vans, but without a discount.

On a related note, this Iron Spider version based on the suit featured in Marvel‘s Avengers: Infinity War is a cutting edge Tony Stark creation that you can finally own.

If you’re ready to upgrade, head on over to Merchoid and get your pre-order in. The hoodie retails for $58.99 with free shipping, which is pretty affordable as far as Stark tech goes. Pre-order quantities are extremely limited however, so reserve one now if you want yours in the November batch.

Finally, a Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in the newly released PlayStation 4 game is also avaiable. You can pre-order one right here, right now for $59.99 with free shipping slated for October.

