Marvel’s Black Widow 100 Days Teaser Released

The clock is ticking downward to the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, the highly anticipated prequel film starring Scarlett Johansson. To be a little more precise, we’re exactly 100 days from the release of the film, and to mark the occasion Marvel Studios has released a new video for the film. Featuring some of the previously released clips and footage from the earlier trailers, and marking the 100 day countdown, you can check it out in the player below.

“I feel like I’m in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind,” Johansson previously said about the upcoming movie. “I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff.”

Joining Johansson in the film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, Rachel Weisz as Melina with David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian. Other cast members for the 24th feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenie, Michelle Lee, and Olivier Richters, with MCU alum William Hurt returning as Secretary Ross.

See Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow in theaters in 100 days. pic.twitter.com/h2SrBkLLOI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 22, 2020

It was previously rumored that none other than Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark would have a potential cameo in the film created from other footage, a possibility considering the film is set primarily between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. When asked if this was the case, Downey played dumb about it, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed,” Downey said. “They can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview for all we know.”

It remains to be seen if RDJ will appear one last time, but it would certainly make for an exciting reveal for Marvel fans.

The official synopsis for Black Widow reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.“

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies on the schedule include The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.