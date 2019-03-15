Marvel’s Kevin Feige Says Captain Marvel Will Have An Achilles Heel

Captain Marvel has been described as the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we got a taste of that power in her first solo film. As we watched her cut through Kree warships and take on an armada by herself we see just how powerful the hero can be, but even the most powerful heroes have weaknesses, something that has always been part of the formula when it comes to heroes in Marvel Comics. As Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige reveals, the movie version of Captain Marvel will be no different.

Captain Marvel is a heavyweight even when compared to heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, and the Hulk, and that has led to some concerns about her being overpowered, especially after what we saw her do in her solo film. Feige was asked about that potential issue in a new interview and eased any fears of that by explaining that it’s not like she won’t have any weaknesses, but that her solo movie was not the place to highlight those.

“Well, the point of this movie was to see her exactly as you said, unleashed, unchained,” Feige told SlashFilm. “What happens when she taps into her full potential not being held back? So it was not the time to hold back. It was not the time to emphasize limitations or loss. We’d seen that over the course of the rest of the movie. We wanted to see her cut loose. In future stories, well, none of the Marvel characters are immortal. Even ones that seem immortal, some people might be very hard to kill, but nobody’s unkillable. So if we’re lucky enough to see future adventures with Captain Marvel, of course there will be limitations and there will be Achilles heels and there will be things that we learn and see that it’s not as easy as a slicing through whatever she wants to at any point. But this wasn’t the time to accentuate that.”

In the comics, much of her power limitations come from her energy absorption powers. She is able to channel energy and redirect and amplify it, but if she comes in contact with certain types of energies or amplified energies she can get knocked for a loop. Sometimes there is also just too much energy to take on and she feels the wallop of a blast, so there are plenty of ways to implement flaws and weaknesses without nerfing the character.

One growing theory after Captain Marvel is that Carol Danvers’ connection to the Tesseract/Space Stone may result in Thanos being able to control her powers. It’s something that was already foreshadowed in Captain Marvel several times, as Carol was warned that the same thing that gave her powers could take them away.

What do you think about Feige’s comments? Let us know in the comments and hit me up on Twitter @MattMuellerCB for all things Captain Marvel!

