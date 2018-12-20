Marvel's Owen Wilson Reveals His Problem With Aquaman

✖

Dinsey+'s Loki series completed its first season last month and saw Tom Hiddleston returning in the titular role, a part he first played back in 2011's Thor. In addition to the returning fan-favorite character, the series featured many new franchise faces, including Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius. Throughout the show's press tour, it was said by many folks involved with the show that Wilson wasn't much of a Marvel fan before joining the series. However, during a recent chat with Esquire, Wilson set the record straight about his Marvel feelings and admitted the one character he actually does have some issues with is from the world of DC.

"They asked me a lot about— 'It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this.' I don’t know where they’re getting that. That isn’t true. The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU. I don’t know a ton about it, but I know .... Actually, yeah, I probably don’t know that much about it. I kind of know about Iron Man. I’ve seen Aquaman. He’s swimming in jeans. No one can swim in jeans! That was my argument with the kids about Aquaman."

One fun thing about Wilson's entry into the MCU is that his brother, Luke Wilson, is a part of DC. Wilson plays Pat Dugan on Stargirl and was filming the show in Atlanta at the same time his brother was in Atlanta making Loki. Luke Wilson joked at a press event attended by ComicBook.com that Marvel people are "odd people" and that he never really understood Loki, but in truth, he enjoyed getting to live with his brother while they both worked on their respective comic book shows.

"I don't know if you've ever lived with anybody in the Marvel Universe but odd people, very, very odd. Whatever snack you have made for yourself..." Wilson joked. "I never did understand the plot of Loki. I had it explained to me a number of times, never got the plot of it. But now, we actually did get to live together for a little over a month, but it was actually really fun. And yeah, it was funny for me to be working for DC and doing a superhero show, and then Owen was playing that character Mobius on Loki. I know that he really enjoyed working on that. And like me, he had not worked on a superhero project and had not worked on a show before, but I know he had a great time and really enjoyed working with Tom Hiddleston."

The first season of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ while the first season of DC's Stargirl is streaming on HBO Max with season two airing new episodes on The CW on Tuesdays. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled to be released in theatres on December 16, 2022.