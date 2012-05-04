Owen Wilson On Playing Loki, Tom Hiddleston Impressions

✖

When The Avengers hit theaters back in 2012, Tom Hiddleston was featured in the film as its main villain Loki. The press rounds called for the actor to make his rounds on various red carpets and morning news shows, often times being asked to do an impression of Owen Wilson. He had plenty of other impersonations in his bag but Wilson is particularly relevant again right now because the two are now co-stars in Marvel's Loki series. As it turns out, Hiddleston did not reprise his impression for Wilson but the Wedding Crashers star is very much aware of the bit and opened up about it in an interview with ComicBook.com.

"Yes, I'm aware of that and he never did it for me during the shoot," Wilson said, as seen in the video above. "Maybe he's saving it for the premiere but Tom was also, he has some very good DJ skills. A lot of times when he would come on set, he would cue up something and it was always just what we needed to hear...He's very into music."

The more interesting thing here is that Hiddleston had been asked those years ago to perform bits of Owen Wilson as his Loki character. He went on to recite lines his character spoke in the Avengers movie with Wilson's delivery. Now, as Loki is introducing various versions of the character from different timelines and universes, the idea of seeing Owen Wilson actually perform as Loki is possibility.

"Yeah, I wonder if there would be an opportunity to do that. It could be a good little story idea to explore," Wilson said, wisely steering clear of dropping any details confirming or denying such a moment is coming. "I like that idea." You can see one of Hiddleston's impressions of Wilson as Loki in the tweet below.

In Loki, Wilson checks into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority who hones in on Loki's case as the villain splintered off of his destined path when Avengers: Endgame provided the opportunity to escape his 2012 capture by use of the Tesseract. "I had zero experience with the character and I was just kind of a blank slate listening to what the director and the writers and listening to Tom talk about the whole mythology of the MCU," Wilson explained. "I just tried to absorb what they were saying. One thing that was kind of helpful was the look that my character had. I kind of get that look and put on my TVA suit and that helped me feel like Mobius."

Are you excited to see Owen Wilson in Loki?