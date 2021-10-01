Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been a pandemic box office success story, but the time has come to turn our attention to the home video releases. Marvel has announced that the release date for the film will be November 12th on digital platforms / streaming on Disney Plus, and November 30th for 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. As you’ll see below, they’ve also revealed the complete list of bonus features.

On November 12th, you’ll be able to order Shang-Chi on Digital via platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video. It will also be available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, now would certainly be a good time to give it a shot. You can do that right here.

As for the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, you can expect pre-orders to go live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy in the coming days. Best Buy might have an exclusive SteelBook edition, so keep an eye out for that. The full list of special features can be found below.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Bonus Features:

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

– Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Deleted Scenes:

They're Waiting – Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call.

– Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call.

Take a Shot – Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle.

– Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle.

Apology – Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing.

– Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing.

I'm Here – Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system.

– Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system.

Pep Talk – In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle.

– In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle.

Greatness – Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car.

– Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car.

Escape Tunnel – The gang slips out through Trevor's escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle.

– The gang slips out through Trevor’s escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle.

Two Sons – Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner.

– Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner.

Postcard – Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu's philosophy.

– Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu’s philosophy.

Just Friends – Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions.

– Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions.

Do It Yourself – Xu Wenwu returns to his empire after the Iron Gang boss is captured.

Building a Legacy – Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi's explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Family Ties – A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu.

Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by Destin Daniel Cretton and Dave Callaham.

“Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.” The film has been bolstered by a strong critical reception and fan response. ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review:

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart,” she writes. “Even if you’re unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng’er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright.”

