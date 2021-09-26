Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the highest-grossing film released during the pandemic at the domestic box office and is nearing a total gross of $200 million. The latest Marvel Studios movie has spent an entire month atop the box office, beginning with its record-breaking Labor Day opening weekend, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ domestic box office total now stands at $196.5 million, surpassing the running total of the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe release, . Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been bolstered by a strong critical reception and fan response. ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review:

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart,” she writes. “Even if you’re unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng’er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright.”

The movie based on the hit Broadway production opens in second place this weekend, grossing a disappointing $7.5 million. The movie has been widely criticized and mocked online for having 28-year-old Ben Platt reprise the lead role he originated on-stage in 2015, that of the teenaged title character.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.

1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Week Four

Weekend: $13.3 million

$13.3 million Total: $196.4 million

Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, based on a story by Cretton and Callaham. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

2. Dear Evan Hansen

Opening Weekend

Total: $7.5 million

Evan Hansen is an anxious, isolated high-school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life.

Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Stephen Chbosky from a screenplay by Steven Levenson, based on the 2015 stage musical Levenson created with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film stars Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, and Colton Ryan.

3. Free Guy

Week Seven

Weekend: $4.1 million

$4.1 million Total: $114.1 million

When a bank teller discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there’s no limits, he’s determined to save the day his way before it’s too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him.

Free Guy is direct by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

4. Candyman

Week Five



Weekend: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Total: $56.8 million

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo. Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen.

5. Cry Macho

Week Two

Weekend : $2.1 million

: $2.1 million Total: $8.3 million

A onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mum. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

Cry Macho is directed by Clint Eastwood. Screenwriter Nick Schenk adapted the film from the 1975 adventure novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. Eastwood stars alongside Dwight Yoakami.

6. Jungle Cruise

Week Nine

Weekend : $1.72 million

: $1.72 million Total: $114.9 million

Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney Parks attraction, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and Michael Green’s screenplay. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

7. Malignant

Week Three

Weekend: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Total: $12.3 million



Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman’s torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.

Malignant is directed by James Wan from a screenplay by Akela Cooper and an original story by Wan, Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu. The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White.

8. Copshop

Week Two

Weekend: $1.27 million



$1.27 million Total: $4.5 million

Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden car, wily con artist Teddy Murretto hatches a plan to hide out from lethal assassin Bob Viddick. He punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. However, jail can’t protect Murretto for long as Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission.

Copshop is directed by Joe Carnahan from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt McLeod, based on a story by McLeod and Mark Williams. It stars Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder

9. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Week Six

Weekend: $1.12 million

$1.12 million Total: $38.8 million

When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Paw Patrol: The Movie is directed by Cal Brunker, and written by Billy Frolick, Brunker, and Bob Barlen. The film’s voice cast includes Kingsley Marshall, Keegan Hedley, Shayle Simons, Lilly Bartlam, Ron Pardo, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin.

10. Love Story

Opening Weekend

Total: $790,000

Revanth a lower caste boy settles in Hyderabad and runs a Zumba centre. Mounika an upper class girl comes to Hyderabad in search of job in contrary she won’t get the job. She is most afraid of her dad’s brother.

Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.