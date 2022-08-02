Marvel's Web Chompin' Spider-Rex Figure Combines Spider-Man With a Dinosaur

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Two things that you can count on to generate profits are Spider-Man and dinosaurs. Putting them together might tear the fabric of spacetime, but Hasbro is risking it with the 16-inch Spider-Man Web Chompin' Spider-Rex action figure, which is available to order here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 with free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout. A listing is also live here on Amazon, but it was inactive or sold out at the time of writing.

In addition to its sheer size, the Web Chompin' Spider-Rex figure features posable limbs, a projectile blast, and sound effects that can be activated at the push of a button. The figure is based on the Spider-Rex that will make its first appearance in Edge of Spider-Verse #1, hailing from a story by Spider-Woman creative team Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez. The five issue limited-series promises to serve as a conclusion to the Spider-Verse that will revisit classic Spider-Man variants like Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Gwen while introducing wild new ones like Spider-Rex. The character will also appear on the variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu pictured below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion," Spider-Verse architect Dan Slott previously shared with Polygon. "Yes, that's right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

When asked if End of Spider-Verse is truly the end of the Spider-Verse, Slott couldn't help but gleefully poke fun at how death is never the end in the world of comics. "If you ask me, it's madness," Slott said enthusiastically. "Why would they do this? WHY? They could've milked this spider-cash-cow for decades. That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!"

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 hits shelves on August 3rd.