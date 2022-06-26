Marvel Reveals New Spider-Man Dinosaur Hybrid Spider-Rex

Earlier this year came the announcement from Marvel Comics that Spider-Verse architect Dan Slott would be returning to the multiverse for one last time, officially ending the "Spider-Verse" with a new storyline titled, Edge of Spider-Verse. Across the five-issue limited series the House of Ideas will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes and redefine some fan-favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India. Marvel Comics has now confirmed one of the all-new Spider-heroes that will make their debut in the comic, revealing that Spider-Rex, a dinosaur version of the wall-crawler, will make his debut in the series.

Spider-Rex will appear in August's Edge of Spider-Verse #1, hailing from a story by Spider-Woman creative team Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez. Spider-Red will also appear on a variant cover for the series by Leinil Francis Yu, which you can find below. Each issue of Edge of Spider-Verse will feature three stories with an overarching narrative by Dan Slott that will serve as the conclusion to the Spider-Verse. Joining Slott and Pacheco in writing the new series will be Alex Segura and Dustin Weaver. Art for the series will be done by Martin Coccolo, Caio Majado, Pere Perez, Dustin Weaver.

"Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion," Slott previously shared with Polygon. "Yes, that's right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

(Photo: MARVEL)

When asked if End of Spider-Verse is truly the end of the Spider-Verse, Slott couldn't help but gleefully poke fun at how death is never the end in the world of comics. "If you ask me, it's madness," Slott said enthusiastically. "Why would they do this? WHY? They could've milked this spider-cash-cow for decades. That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!"

You can read the full solicitation for the first issue of Edge of Spider-Verse, featuring another look at Spider-Rex on the cover, below.

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 (of 5)

(W) Dan Slott, Various (A) Mark Bagley, Various (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING!

edge ('ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object – 2. the sharp side of a blade

The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse...but it will also slice the final strand of the web.

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARA A'S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!

RATED T+

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: $4.99