Marvel's What If Features Blink and You'll Miss It Stan Lee Easter Egg

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, Stan Lee cameoed in every movie until his death in 2018. Over the last few years, Marvel Studios has paid tribute to the comics creator in various ways. The first season of Marvel's What If...? featured a nod to Lee, and the animated show is back with a second season and another little tribute. During the episode "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?," Happy (Jon Favreau) is put into a Die Hard-like situation when Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) takes over the Avengers Tower. While trying to save the people in the building, Happy tries to reach out to members of the Avengers for some help, and there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to Lee.

While searching through his contact list, Happy scrolls past a few names. You can spot contacts for Lee in addition to Darcy Lewis, Janice Lincoln, Pepper Potts, James Rhodes, General Ross, Natasha Romanoff, Tony Stark, and Sam Wilson. Above Lee's name are also some of the crew members who worked on the series. You can check out a screenshot from the episode below:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Stan Lee's Daughter J.C. Lee Files New Lawsuit Against POW! Entertainment:

This October, three years after her previous lawsuit against POW! Entertainment was thrown out of court, J.C. Lee filed a new suit against the company. The previous suit was an attempt to claw back the rights to her father's name and likeness. In the latest suit, Lee claims that her stake in POW! has been diluted by a series of "suspicious" transactions. Lee also claims she has not received payments under a previously-existing intellectual property agreement. You can learn more here.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.