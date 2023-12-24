Does Werner Herzog Really Cameo in Marvel's What If...? Season 2?

Marvel's What If...? is currently in the midst of its second season with new episodes dropping every day through December 30th. Today's episode is perfect for Christmas Eve, and it's titled "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" The Christmas-themed episode is delighting fans with the return of a fan-favorite Marvel villain, and Marvel Studios has teased the holiday cheer with various posters and even a special Spotify playlist. There are some great actors voicing roles in the episodes, but there's one famous name you won't see in the credits. In the episode, J.A.R.V.I.S. is shut down, so Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) need help from another one of Tony Stark's (Mick Wingert) A.I. helpers. They settle on "W.E.R.N.E.R." which sounds exactly like the iconic director and occasional actor, Werner Herzog.

While the W.E.R.N.E.R voice does sound like Herzog, the director opted not to join the franchise despite his previous appearance in another Disney+ show: Star Wars: The Mandalorian. According to the creators of What If...? at a panel moderated by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Herzog was approached to voice the role, but "respectfully declined." Instead, the A.I. was voiced by Ross Marquand, who also voiced Ultron in the animated show's first season and played Red Skull in Avengers: Endgame.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.