The MCU Just Introduced a New Avengers Team

Marvel's What If…? Season 2 unites an entirely different set of Avengers against a wild threat. In "What If.. Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?," the Star Lord we all know and love doesn't exist yet. He has to be stopped before he destroys the planet. On the team tasked with bringing him in are Ant-Man, Goliath, The Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Dr. Wendy Lawson, and Thor. So, there's a lot to unpack in that lineup because none of these characters are the Sacred Timeline versions of themselves. Ant-Man is Hank Pym, King T'Chaka wears the Wakanda Armor, and Mar-Vell is a full-blown good guy here. It turns the entire narrative into a fun 80's-styled adventure.

If that wasn't enough fun with the MCU's main timeline, Peter Quill never grows up under Yondu. As a result, Ego has been using him as a harbinger of destruction for untold worlds. Kurt Russell actually returns to play the Celestial villain in this episode as well. In fact, there's a ton of voice talent present for this one too. Laurence Fishburne finally gets to suit up, Sebastian Stan is back as Bucky and Madeleine McGraws reprises her stint as Hope Van Dyne. Also as a nice emotional moment, Atandwa Kani plays the Panther in the place of his father John Kani.

What If Continues To Bring Back Iconic MCU Actors

What If…? Director and executive producer Bryan Andrews talked about getting Michael Douglas back for this episode during the Q+A for the Disney+ series last week. Apparently, the Ant-Man franchise star was all-too happy to return for What If…? again. Hank Pym is a fan-favorite in the MCU. So, any more time with even a variant of the former Ant-Man feels like a welcome surprise!

"He is such a pro, though. He just comes in, he's just like, "Yep, what are we doing?" And, like, here it is, and he just gives it, and he's such a magician," Bryan glowed. "It's amazing. It's like three takes, boom, boom, boom. Each one is, like, uniquely different, but all on point for what you need character-wise, emotion, story. And you're like, each one is great. So thank you, we can move on. It's great. He's a joy to work with."

