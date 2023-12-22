Marvel's What If Season 2 Brings Back Surprising Captain Marvel Villain

The first episode of Marvel's What If...?'s second season dropped on Disney+ today, and it asked the question: "What If Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" The episode featured the return of Karen Gillan as Nebula as well as some surprising MCU stars. In addition to Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, the episode featured the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Seth Green as Howard the Duck, Taika Waititi as Korg, Peter Serafinowicz as Garthan Seal, and Jude Law as Yon-Rogg. Of course, Law made his MCU debut in Captain Marvel back in 2019. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

In the first episode of What If...?'s second season, Nebula embarks on a mystery that evokes the classic film, Blade Runner. When she discovers a plot to destroy Xandar, Nebula breaks Yon-Rogg out of prison knowing he can help her access the mainframe that will destroy the source code for Xandar's shield generator, ending the threat to the planet. Nebula is forced to plug the core directly into her cybernetic brain with the hopes of deleting the date. Unsurprisingly, Yon-Rogg betrays Nebula and extracts the information from her with plans to sell it to Ronan. However, Nebula forms her own team to go up against the now-villainous Nova Prime, and it's soon revealed the codes Yon-Rogg stole were altered. The villains don't prevail, and Nebula saves the Xandar.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.