‘Captain Marvel’: Jude Law’s Role Finally Revealed

We knew the name of Jude Law‘s Captain Marvel character going into the movie, but we still didn’t know exactly what role in the story he would play. Now that we’ve seen the movie, that’s finally been answered.

Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned.

Jude Law does indeed play Yon-Rogg, but early on we’re led to believe he is invested in Carol Danvers from a mentor perspective, hoping to coax the most out of her as a warrior for the Kree. He sees potential in her, and does train and mentor her throughout.

As Carol starts to uncover more of her memories though, the pieces start to form a different picture. As we revealed here, Carol’s real mentor was Mar-Vell, and after the Kree attacked Mar-Vell and Carol in their plane we see Carol pull Mar-Vell out of the plane. Mar-Vell’s still alive here, but then a blast comes from off-screen that turns out to be the killing blow.

As the smoke clears it is revealed to be Yon-Rogg, who wants the Lightspeed Engine energy source that Mar-Vell had created. That energy source is part of what powered the plane Mar-Vell and Carol were flying, so as Yon-Rogg approaches Carol shoots it and it explodes, sending a wave of power over Carol that infuses her with the energy from the Lightspeed Engine.

Yon-Rogg realizes that the power from the Lightspeed Engine is now within Carol, and so he takes her back to Hala and makes her a part of their team so they can figure out how to use her and the power she holds for their own gain.

So just like the comics, Yon-Rogg was attempting to hunt down Mar-Vell, though in this version he succeeded in killing Mar-Vell. He was also a part of the origin of Carol’s powers just like in the comics, though with a few tweaks to how all of it played out.

So what did you think of Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg? Let us know in the comments and hit me up @MattMuellerCB!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

