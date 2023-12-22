Aquaman 2: What Is Orichalcum?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom threw a sly DC Comics reference into the mix for the hero's final outing in the DCEU. Orichalcum is a major plot device in the movie. Black Manta and our villains want to obtain the mysterious fuel to bolster their own power. That's already bad enough news for Aquaman and his brother Orm. But, add in the revelation that this substance also destroys the environment and you've got a recipe for disaster on your hands. Of course, Manta is planning to not only defeat Arthur Curry in battle with his own evil trident, but also destroy these ocean kingdoms that have existed for as long as time can remember.

In the comics, Orichalcum has a long history of being used in Aquaman stories. It feels like the kind of thing that would come into play possibly down the line if the DCEU was continuing. Orichalcum's presence also allows James Wan to complete his environmental allegory while still tying it into the action that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is very proud of. (The fight scene between Manta and Aquaman is one of the best superhero brawls put to screen this year.) So, in a movie that leans heavily on the tone of older Aquaman comics, this is one more piee of the puzzle.

Aquaman 2 Takes Tons of Inspiration From Comics

Director James Wan has teased how's much this movie takes from comic book inspiration. During ComicBook.com's discussion with the filmmaker, he talked about bringing Arthur Jr. into the mix as the baby that features heavily in the marketing for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Despite how serious that story can be, it was necessary for developing Mera's relationship to Arthur.

"Baby boy. Yes. It's their son, Arthur Jr. Yes, and that's basically taken straight from the comic book. The reason why we went down this path is because it felt like the natural extension of the first movie," Wan shared. "I kept describing Aquaman II as the part B of the first movie, and so, a lot of the character arc and hero's journey that we had set up in the first film gets to grow. They grow and expand in the second one, and obviously, seeing, at the end of the first movie we see Arthur defeating his brother to become the king of Atlantis."

"In this one now you get to see him as the king of Atlantis, having the stress of running a kingdom," he added. "It's one of those things where it's fun to see him do the big, heavy stuff but contrast that with the more domesticated things that he has to do at home, like feeding the baby, changing its diapers and that juxtapositioning is what makes it fun for us."

Black Manta Is Out For Revenge

"In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrives in theaters on December 22nd, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran."

