Michael Peña Reflects on Famous "Luis Recaps the MCU" Video (Exclusive)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania retained the bulk of the bite-size franchise's ensemble but was missing one key group: the X-CON Security Consultants. The trio of Michael Peña's Luis, David Dastmalchian's Kurt, and Tip "T.I." Harris's Dave were nowhere to be seen during this quantum realm-based adventure, much to the chagrin of many Marvel fans. Luis cemented himself as one of the most popular non-superpowered characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe upon his debut in Ant-Man (2015), receiving big applause for his famous fast-paced anecdotes that bookended the film.

Marvel Studios was well aware of that storytelling technique's popularity. Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed in years past that a "special shoot" of Luis "recapping the entire 10-year history of the MCU" was shot for a past San Diego Comic-Con.

Speaking to ComicBook.com during the Jack Ryan Season 4 press junket, Michael Peña reflected on the infamous recap.

"The recap was with me and Paul Rudd, and I think that was an internal thing. I don't know if it was at Comic-Con or not, but that was four or five years ago," Peña said. "Six years ago? Seven years ago? You're going to have to ask those people. I don't know. I think it was only meant to be a one-time thing."

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.

Why Wasn't Luis in Quantumania?

Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed addressed Luis's absence in a recent interview, noting that the threequel's additions to the ensemble meant some characters ended up on the cutting room floor.

"There were no versions of this movie [with Luis]. There are a lot of characters in the movie," Reed said. "We obviously have our Lang, van Dyne and Pym family, but then we also introduced Kang, MODOK and all of our Freedom Fighter characters. So we had to make decisions early on about what stories we could tell and what stories we couldn't tell."

Despite his Quantumania absence, Peña has big things happening in the Jack Ryan world. He joined the John Krasinski led show in the latest season as Ding Chavez and is rumored to lead a spin-off series centered around his character in the future.

Peña can be seen in Jack Ryan Season 4, now streaming on Prime Video.