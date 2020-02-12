Ant-Man 3: Michael Pena Wants To Return

Even though a third Ant-Man movie hasn’t been officially announced by Marvel Studios, there’s plenty of news floating around about the status of the movie (which will reportedly start filming in about a year’s time). It’s unclear who will be returning for the movie or even when it will be released, but it’s expected that Paul Rudd will return as the titular hero and Michael Douglas will be back as Hank Pym (Douglas is the one that leaked the production start date). One cast member that fans will hope makes a return is Michael Pena who plays Scott’s motor-mouth friend Luis, and even Pena is hoping he’ll make a comeback

“For the last one, I didn’t really know what capacity I was going to come back in or if I was going to come back,” Pena told ComingSoon.net. “I think they’re a year away from filming, I think it would be great if I could do a third one. But you never know, especially with all the stuff that happened in Endgame. Right now, Marvel’s in a situation where they can crush some expectations, they’re gonna have to crush some expectations of other characters, not just mine, so hopefully I make the cut.”

Perhaps Pena is referring to Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne who previously made her MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp and could go on to have a much bigger role in the new film. After spending decades in the Quantum Realm and being rescued it would be a crying shame for her character to just be a supporting role in the upcoming sequel without a moment to suit back up.

Another character that could have a big place in the upcoming Ant-Man 3 is Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie Lang. Though Abby Ryder Fortson reprised her role as the character for Ant-Man and The Wasp, even getting an opportunity to shrink at the end of that film. Due to the time jump ahead in Avengers: Endgame though, actress Emma Fuhrmann took on the role for that movie and appeared with Paul Rudd’s character at the end of “The Infinity Saga.”

In the pages of Marvel comics though, Cassie Lang is a hero in her own right, taking on the superhero names Stature and Stinger at different points in her career. Power wise she has the same type of abilities as her father (growing, shrinking, insect control), and should that happen in the third Ant-Man it would give the movie yet another character with that power set, perhaps crowding the playing field a little.

No official release date has been set for the movie so it may not debut until 2022 at the earliest. Luckily, Marvel Studios already has release dates set for 2022 including February 18, July 29, and October 7 and even four set for 2023 including February 17, May 5, July 28, and November 3. Given the time table of the film’s production, perhaps the February of July release dates in 2022 seem the most likely.

