‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Says This Popular MCU Character Will Not Get a Standalone Movie

Michael Peña’s Luis in the Ant-Man films has become one of the standout comedic characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans hoping to see as much of him as possible. While director of the Ant-Man films Peyton Reed appreciates the enthusiasm from fans, he clarifies that we shouldn’t expect to see the character ever get his own solo film.

During an online Q&A, a fan asked, “Will Luis ever get his own standalone movie / MCU recap one shot?” The director replied, “We actually shot a Scott/Luis MCU recap that introduced Michelle Pfeiffer to the MCU. It screened exclusively at Comic-Con 2017. Maybe it will see the light of day at some point. As for Luis standalone movie: nope.”

Given that Luis doesn’t have any super powers, it seemed unlikely that the character would ever get his own standalone movie, though with the MCU expanding in many different ways, it could have been possible the character would be featured in original programming that would debut on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

It’s possible that Luis could be featured in a third Ant-Man film, though plans for such a sequel have yet to be confirmed, despite some reports claiming Peña did in fact confirm it.

Earlier this year, Peña made the comment, “I don’t know if they’ll use me for the third movie, I still really don’t know,” with some outlets assuming this meant a third film was a certainty.

“I read some of those things. And it says I ‘hint at an Ant-Man 3.’ I have no idea,” Peña clarified with USA Today. “If there is an Ant-Man 3, it would be great to be in it. That’s all I said.”

Despite how much fans enjoy his character, the actor noted that he would likely be one of the last people to know the overall plans of the future of the MCU.

“I don’t work at Marvel. I’m not part of the studio. And I don’t have the money to fund the movie. I wish I had $150 million around, you know,” Peña admitted. “It’s like, one of the supporting [Ant-Man] characters would say, ‘Yup, there’s going to be a third (movie).’ Like I have the information, more than Kevin (Feige). That would be really, really funny.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp is available now on digital download and will be available Blu-ray and DVD on October 16th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

