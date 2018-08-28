Moon Knight Was Almost In ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2

Iron Fist season 2 is just around the corner, and it seems at one point it was very close to including Moon Knight.

Alice Eve is bringing Typhoid Mary to life in the new season of Iron Fist, but during discussions about the character showrunner Raven Metzner revealed that she wasn’t the only new addition to the Marvel television universe that was considered.

When a fan asked Metzner about the character of Moon Knight Metzner replied “Adore. Grew up on the classic. Thought the Warren Ellis run was transcendent.” Another fan asked about the Lemire run on Moon Knight, and that’s when he revealed the character had been considered for the series.

Loved it. Moon Knight came up many times in the writers room as we discussed Typhoid Mary. https://t.co/uFlHJ4Hleq — M. Raven Metzner (@MRavenMetzner) August 11, 2018

“Loved it,” Metzner said. “Moon Knight came up many times in the writers room as we discussed Typhoid Mary.”

Now, odds are we wouldn’t have actually gotten a fully costumed Moon Knight right off the bat, but even Marc Spector as a base character is incredibly interesting and would have made a unique addition to the show, as well as giving Marvel the chance to spin him off into his own series. The character’s been rumored before as a possible lead for his own show and even his own film, but for now, it’s just a compelling case of what if.

In the meantime though fans can catch Typhoid Mary in the new series, and you can check out the official synopsis for Iron Fist season two below.

Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny , a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann y has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.”

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

Iron Fist season 2 lands on Netflix on September 7.