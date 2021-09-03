Moon Knight Director Wrote Massive 200-Page Pitch to Land Job

✖

With Marvel Studios dominating every inch of Hollywood, most anyone in Tinsel Town is hoping to get their hands involved in the franchise. When it comes to director Mohamed Diab, that involved creating a massive pitch packet for the Kevin Feige-led outfit. In fact, the filmmaker reveals in one recent chat he and his wife, producer Sarah Goher, drafted a 200-page pitch for the studio.

"Honestly, it was a great pitch," Diab told THR. "The moment we finished it I told Sara that if we didn't get this job, something was wrong."

Not only did Diab land the job, but he's also listed as an executive producer on the series. He'll direct four of the show's six episodes and is currently overseeing production in Budapest. Per THR's reporting, Moon Knight has a month left of filming in Budapest before finishing work in Atlanta.

Though most have been silent regarding the plot of the series, Ethan Hawke hasn't been afraid to reveal what made him board the project. According to the superstar, Oscar Isaac was a major reason he decided to join his first Marvel production.

"Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," he previously told The Ringer. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

