Moon Knight Lands Mohaeed Diab to Direct MCU Disney+ Series

✖

Moon Knight has found a director, just a day after it was revealed it had found its lead actor. Mohamed Diab has been tapped to direct the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's films and other upcoming shows. Diab is best known for his work on Clash. No one from Disney, Marvel, or Diab's reps have officially commented on the reports of Diab being tapped for the Marvel show. Moon Knight does not yet have a release date but is expected to be in production before the end of 2020 and possibly arrive on the streaming service in next year.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Star Wars and Ex Machine star Oscar Isaac was in talks to play the titular Moon Knight role, a hero with multiple personalities whose real name is Marc Spector. Jeremy Slater is Moon Knight's showrunner, leading a team of writers for the upcoming series. The news of Diab being tapped to directed was first reported by Deadline.

Diab's work includes 2016 Cannes Film Festival's Clash, along with his directorial debut in the form of Cairo 678. Both titles are among the highest grossing Egyptian and Arabic titles of all time. Diab's next title, Amira, is expected to release in 2021.

Moon Knight will follow Marc Spector, a Marvel hero who first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32. The book published in August of 1975. Marc Spector has several alternate personalities which come and go, giving the character a very interesting dynamic with th Avengers heroes when they share comic book panels. The personalities includ Jake Lockley, a cab driver, and Steven Greant, a rich playboy not entirely unlike Tony Stark. His powers are rooted in the Egyptian mood god Khonshu. Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin.

Marvel's Moon Knight cast and crew are coming together as the slate of Disney+ shows continues to show signs of life. WandaVision will arrive in late December, followed by Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel are all gearing up for production. What If...? has been at work as an animated series, rolling straight through its first batch of episodes' production and into episodes for a second season.

Are you excited for Moon Knight? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!