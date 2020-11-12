Moon Knight Filming in Budapest in 2021, Lands Game Of Thrones and Watchmen Cinematographer

✖

Lots of Marvel characters have memories of Budapest, apparently. Moon Knight, the upcoming Disney+ series, is going to take its production to Budapest in early 2021 to bring Marc Spector and his many personalities to life. The series has found its location and cinematographer on the heels of deciding on a lead actor and director. Gregory Middleton will be the cinematographer on Moon Knight, with titles including Make Your Move, Final Girl, American Woman, and A Babysitters Guide To Monster Hunting. His television work includes Watchmen, Game of Thrones, and Fringe.

Furthermore, Moon Knight has also found its production designer with Stefania Celia. Celia previously worked on Morbius, a Marvel movie made by Sony Pictures. The title will film in Budapest, targeting early 2021 for a starting time after its lead actor Oscar Isaac wraps his work on HBO's Scenes from a Marriage. These updates come from our often reliable friends at DiscussingFilm. The series will be directed by Mohamed Diab of Cairo 678.

Much of Moon Knight's story in comics revolves around Egyptian origins so Budapest might not be playing itself in the upcoming series. Black Widow also filmed in Budapest, using the location as Budapest.

Worth noting, the same report also details Ms. Marvel as having found its cinematographer in Carman Cabana of Narcos, Vida, and High Fidelity. Hawkeye has also landed its cinematographer in the form of Eric Steelberg, previously of The Fix, The Good Doctor, and Billions work. Steelberg's film credits include Juno, Dolemite Is My Name, and 500 Days of Summer. On the big screen, Thor: Love and Thunder added Maryann Brandon as an editor of the film. Brandon is known for work on How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Venom.

Moon Knight is one of several Disney+ series expected to wrap and possibly air in 2021. It was simultaneously announced with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk at Disney's D23 Expo in August of 2019. Other Marvel shows coming to Disney+ include WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If...?.

Moon Knight could be the first time Marvel Studios dives into some heavier content, due to the character traditionally skewing to older audiences, diving into the darker issues which often come with the multiiple personalities of Marc Spector. The Mandalorian, for example, recently offered up a horror themed episode of Star Wars stories on Disney+ but there is no word on whether or not Marvel will push it a bit further. This doesn't necessarily mean something R-rated, Blade star Mahershala Ali has recently suggested the Kevin Feige-led studio will go to darker places as it moves on from Avengers: Endgame.

Moon Knight does not yet have a release date.