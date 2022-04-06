Moon Knight Episode 2 Includes Werewolf by Night Easter Egg

The second episode of Moon Knight is officially streaming, and it’s filled with a ton of nods to the characters comic origins. Towards the end of the episode, Steven Grant refuses to give control of his body to Marc Spector, so that they can face an Egyptian jackal, and in doing so he falls from a ledge. Steven gets told to summon the Moon Knight suit, but instead summons the Mr. Knight suit and decides to take on the creature. The battle takes place in an alley way and on the street where an oncoming bus comes by and the two fight near it before getting hit by a car. When the camera pans out to show the damage, you can see that the number for the bus is “WBN 0032”. Which stands for Werewolf By Night 32 aka the first appearance of Moon Knight.

Ironically enough, in the episode, it’s Steven who’s wearing the Mr. Knight suit as opposed to a totally different personality in the costume. This may confuse some comic fans, but director Mohamed Diab has a specific reason why Steven Grant dons that suit. During a recent interview with Collider, Diab discussed why Moon Knight features two different costumes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ironically, we started with Steven having Moon Knight and Marc having Mr. Knight, ironically, but that’s one of the best thing about taking your time and developing things. You start realizing no, no, no, this costume is for this guy. This is what works for them. And we realize what’s the logic,” Diab told the outlet. “The logic should be that each one of them inspires his suit. So the suit is inspired by who you are, or what you love, or what’s your imagination of a suit. That’s why Steven who’s completely away from the superhero world, his cool thing is when they tell him summon the suit, it’s a suit. It’s an almost Armani suit. So it made sense. But I loved that he had two suits and the one that we worked even more on was the Moon Knight suit.”

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

What did you think about the latest episode of Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!