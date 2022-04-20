Moon Knight Episode 4: Who Is in the Third SPOILER?

The latest episode of Moon Knight has long been the one to watch out for even before the series premiered, and it’s here and we’re talking SPOILERS! With the latest entry in the hit Marvel Studios series on Disney+, Moon Knight took a hard right from what fans expected and went right to crazy town, almost literally. In the final act of the episode Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector gets shot in the chest, presumably dead, only to wake up in a sterile asylum environment, surrounded by the entire cast who are all either patients or doctors, but other secrets abound as well.

While attempting an escape, Marc makes his way down a hallway and enters a room where he finds a giant sarcophagus. Muffled screams rumble from inside it, leading to Marc opening the tomb and finding Steven Grant inside. The pair finally get to share the screen in two different bodies which leads to the big surprise of the issue, a second sarcophagus that the pair walk past and which features its own rumblings from inside. The episode ends before it can interrogate the contents of said sarcophagus but fans have a clear idea of who is inside, none other than Jake Lockley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For non-comic readers, Jake, like Steven and Marc, is one of the many personas that are within Moon Knight’s mind. The series has seemingly already teased that a third persona, or perhaps even more, are present within the hero and the arrival of Jake is one that Marvel fans have been waiting for all month. While Steven is a mild-mannered gentleman and Marc is a military-minded mercenary, Jake is a street-smart cabby with a knack for his fellow street-urchins, allowing him to build up a network of spies and sources that help him out as Moon Knight. We’ll likely have to wait until next week for the full Jake reveal, but see what Marvel fans are saying about the tease of the character below.

Yes

#moonknight

–

are we just gonna ignore the other sarcophagus in the hospital scene… — jay WHAT’S WRONG WITH NEW YORK? (@blythtism) April 20, 2022

They did him dirty

They sure didn’t

#moonknight

–

i swear that jake was in the other sarcophagus THAT THEY DIDN’T OPEN pic.twitter.com/IlG9yDHgUW — jay WHAT’S WRONG WITH NEW YORK? (@blythtism) April 20, 2022

RIGHT NOW

MARC STEVEN GO BACK RN AND OPEN THAT OTHER SARCOPHAGUS I STG #MoonKnight — sophie🌻 (@wooyounqs_) April 20, 2022

Certainly

That's gotta be Jake in the 3rd sarcophagus? — kingjackthe4th (@ManJackSTFU) April 20, 2022

Catch these hands

https://twitter.com/oyunbozan_deli/status/1516848175927246854

Sure don’t

https://twitter.com/valkyriegamoras/status/1516846683275026434

RIGHT NOW

#MOONKNIGHT

.

.

STEVEN AND MARC YOU GET YOUR ASSES BACK THERE AND TAKE JAKE OUT OF THAT DAMN SARCOPHAGUS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/yJC4LKajPe — beea bond🐝 (@poeskys) April 20, 2022

Nono no no no

My reaction when they just ignored the other sarcophagus at the end pic.twitter.com/k4YVyZwOkz — Tyerin Montour🐝 (@selmae7) April 20, 2022

I’M GONNA GET YOU OUT OF THERE