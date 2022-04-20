Moon Knight Episode 4 Ending Explained

Marvel’s Moon Knight is officially two-thirds of the way through its run, with the fourth episode dropping during the twilight hours of Wednesday morning. Longtime fans of the Marvel vigilante may be ecstatic to find the episode adapts one of the character’s most beloved comic runs in one of the best ways possible. Full spoilers up ahead! If you’ve yet to see Episode 4, proceed with caution because you will be spoiled!

In the closing moments of the episode, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) is seemingly killed after reaching the tomb of Ammit. During a confrontation with Arthur Harrow and his followers, Spector is shot and he falls backwards into a pool of water. Before long, it’s almost as if Spector awakens from a dream.

Only now, it’s revealed the character is stuck in a mental hospital. In a direct nod to the comics run from Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood, Billi and Bobby return as workers as the institution. Furthermore, Harrow appears as Spector’s psychiatrist at the hospital.

The moments seen in marketing of Marc screaming into the mirror and collapsing on the floor as a makeshift Moon Knight action figure lays nearby take place during this sequence. Eventually, Spector runs into Steven Grant — both played by Isaac, of course — and the two try escaping the facility.

As the final countdown begins with episode, the two head down one hallway when they open a door, only to be greeted by the Egyptian goddess Tawaret. In Egyptian mythology, Tawaret takes the shape of a hippopotamus and serves as the goddess of childbirth and fertility.

Right as the goddess is introduced — the first such character revealed as their true form after Khonshu — the screen cuts the black as Marvel leaves fans hanging for yet another week.

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

What characters do you hope to see pop up in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

