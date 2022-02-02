Moon Knight’s Oscar Isaac Says Show Is a Limited Series

If you’re hoping to see another season of Moon Knight after its inaugural outing this spring, you may not want to hold your breath. In a recent sit-down between Oscar Isaac and Jared Leto, the former had a bit of a Freudian slip. While discussing different entertainment formats one can consume in the digital age, Isaac suggested that Moon Knight will, in fact, be a limited series.

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,” Isaac said during the latest episode of Variety’s Actor on Actor. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend.”

To date, only two Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios have gone on to get a sophomore outing. Loki Season Two is expected to begin production later this year while Marvel’s What If…? is expected to be released at some point in 2022.

Isaac will be joined in Moon Knight by Ethan Hawke, playing the mysterious villain of the show. Outside of that, little is known about the series.

“I’ve always had this theory that when you teach an audience how to see the demon inside you, they don’t unsee it for the rest of your career,” Hawke previously told EW about his Moon Knight role. “Jack Nicholson can be playing an accountant and you’re still waiting for him to explode like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship to a performer, so I’ve always been nervous about it. But I realized I’m on the other side of 50 and it’s time to put a new tool in the tool kit. Villains might be my future.”

He added, “The comic book world meant a lot to me when I was younger. I was always a little apprehensive; there’s a certain kind of actor that really excels in that universe, and I’m still not sure I’m one of them. But then Oscar asked me, and I really respect him. And I knew that if he went in, he was going to go all in, and it’s fun to do any genre with people who are all in.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

