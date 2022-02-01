Loki Season 2 Likely Filming This Summer

It looks like filming on a second season of Loki will begin a bit sooner than thought. According to a new listing from a casting agency (Backstage), the series is expected to begin filming this summer at Pinewood Studios’ London location. Because of the close production start time, it’s expected Loki’s sophomore outing will be one of the very next Marvel Studios projects to film. As it stands now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently finishing principal photography as is Disney+’s Secret Invasion series.

Other productions expected to begin filming soon include Echo and Marvel’s Werewolf by Night Halloween Special.

Virtually nothing about Loki Season Two is known, other than the fact it will include Tom Hiddleston and Sophia di Martino in their previously played MCU roles.

“I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities,” Tom Hiddleston previously shared with Marvel.com. “We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.” He added, “I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2 … I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more.”

Kate Herron will also not be back for the show’s second outing, having opted to pursue other non-Loki opportunities.

“I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren’t doing it in the showrunner system,” the Five by Five and Sex Education director told THR. “So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six.”

