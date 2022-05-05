Moon Knight Director Would Start With Jake Lockley if He's Part of Season 2

✖

Should Mohamed Diab be involved in a yet-to-be-announced Moon Knight Season Two, the filmmaker says he'd most certainly start with the story of Jake Lockley. Introduced in the closing moments of the show's first season, Lockley (Oscar Isaac) appeared in a post-credits scene and quickly became the most brutal of the vigilante's three identities.

"First of all, I want to tell you that I'm kept in the dark as you. I know nothing about what's going to happen. And I'm not just saying that I'm not pulling a Toby McGuire on you," the filmmaker tell us, referencing the times leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Rest assured, Diab really believes Moon Knight isn't going anywhere and will be around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time. "The thing is, I am sure that Moon Knight is here to stay. Is it going to be a film? Is it going to be a TV show? Is it going to be just joining another character in the next journey? I don't know. I wish I'm part of that story. One day, expanding that world," Diab adds.

That's when he brings up the idea of doing the Lockley story, wanting to explore the character's dark and seedy world.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," the filmmaker concludes. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them.

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.