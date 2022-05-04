Moon Knight Post Credits Scene Explained: Who Is SPOILER?

✖





Moon Knight's post credits scene was an absolute doozy. So, who is Jake Lockley and why are fans on the Internet celebrating his appearance in the series? In the Moon Knight comics, the three main alters readers follow are Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and Lockley. There have been hints during this Disney+ series that there was another presence riding shotgun with our hero this entire time. Every week, the noise in the background got louder. The bloody demolitions of foot soldiers, the sarcophagus in Episode 4, and finally the resolution of Harrow in the finale. Comics fans will know that the third alter is a cab driver with a thick accent. Moon Knight plays with that convention as he's still driving with the signature cap, but it's made clear that Lockley is the most dangerous of all. Instead of being "freed", this new presence will be the Fist of Justice until Marc and Steven find out.

Discussing the relationship at the center of this show has been a hobby for the fandom director Mohamed Diab and actor Michael Benjamin Hernandez explained it to Marvel.com. "Marc and Steven are brothers, in a way," Diab began. "Marc and Steven are a fraction of the same person. But you feel like Marc is the older brother and there is that dynamic."

#MoonKnight Episode 6 Spoilers!!!

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!!!!! WE GOT OUR F***ING JAKE LOCKLEY!!!!! LETS GO, BABYYYYY!!!

"Maybe it was just because him and I have such a familiarity, that it eventually felt that way, where it eventually felt like Marc and Steven really do become brothers," Hernandez chimed-in. "You really feel like they really connect, and these personalities really integrate."

"Episode 5 ["Asylum"] is my favorite episode, and it's Oscar Isaac's favorite episode. It's the episode that you delve deeper into who he is and how he got [Dissociative Identity Disorder]," Mohamed Diab revealed. "His biggest fear, his biggest problem in his life, he shielded himself from the memory of him being responsible for what happened to his brother... I think it's one of the most emotional things that people are going to see in a Marvel Studios TV show."

"The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," Disney+ describes the series. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

