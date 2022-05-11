Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Trends After Video Resurfaces of His Superhero Movie Opinions
As comic book movies become more and more popular, some filmmakers have come out against the art form. Iconic directors Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott have both gone viral for making negative comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scorsese became a trending topic back in 2019 for comparing superhero films to theme parks and Scott previously made headlines for calling them "f*cking boring as sh*t." These takes tend to divide the Internet, but an old video of Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke is currently getting a lot of praise. Back in 2018, the actor spoke with RayWorkProductions and defended superhero movies. The video was shared this week and has since gone viral.
"I love superhero movies, I love art house movies. I don't think there's a difference between high art and low art. There are movies that people put their heart into, and there are movies that people try to cash in on. And the ones I like are the ones people put their heart into, and you can feel it in a superhero movie or you can feel it in an arthouse movie," Hawke said. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:
Ethan Hawke said it best. pic.twitter.com/H36S553RCK— Superheroaxis (@superheroaxis) May 10, 2022
This old video has caused Hawke to become a trending topic on Twitter today. You can check out some of the reactions to the video below:
Going to reply to every stupid discourse about superhero movies with this video from Ethan Hawkepic.twitter.com/MogC3P69pj— Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) May 11, 2022
Have I mentioned that I love Ethan Hawke? He's one of the smartest "star" artists of my generation. https://t.co/lyQZ7oU4sD— David Bates (@DavidBWriter) May 11, 2022
And I thought I couldn't love Ethan Hawke more... https://t.co/W631rnG6VA— Cody Leach (@CodyLeachYT) May 11, 2022
Further proof that Ethan Hawke should be the president of Hollywood. To people in the industry this was Music to our ears.— Matthew Wolfe (@MWolfeLit) May 11, 2022
I love that he states that art is art but states he wants more creativity outside of that genre. https://t.co/f4HSqGn7Hp
Know who's always been consistently good and interesting? Ethan Hawke.— EM (@someguy283) May 11, 2022
Ethan Hawke nails it “absorb a movie for what it means to you”.
always appreciate his nuance and intelligence, he always has such great insight. https://t.co/slPCskXvPB— Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) May 11, 2022
Let people enjoy the movies they enjoy. Ethan Hawke is a gem https://t.co/PBrk7je4ee— Schwendi 📷🎬🎮 (@Schw3ndi) May 11, 2022
Ethan Hawke is right and Ethan Hawke continues to have one of the most interesting careers of any actor working.
My man did SINISTER and BEFORE MIDNIGHT in the same year. https://t.co/ZwkRU3oqvB— Olympic Douche 🇺🇦 (@thehighton) May 11, 2022
I've been watching the Good Lord Bird and thinking about how Ethan Hawke is one of the hottest men to ever make movies and TV. Hollywood does not deserve him https://t.co/Wc7agOmzqp— Emily Gaudette (@emilygmonster) May 11, 2022
Ethan Hawke is just an awesome person. https://t.co/NcnX3bRcWQ— Dimas (@dimaspra73) May 11, 2022
Ethan Hawke, America's film-studies boyfriend, is right. https://t.co/XLZpmIYmTa— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 11, 2022
ICONIC !!! SO TRUE ETHAN HAWKE SUPREMACY!!! pic.twitter.com/7p9j8IMFD6— jess 🍂 (@hawkefiIms) May 11, 2022