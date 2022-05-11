Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Trends After Video Resurfaces of His Superhero Movie Opinions

As comic book movies become more and more popular, some filmmakers have come out against the art form. Iconic directors Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott have both gone viral for making negative comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scorsese became a trending topic back in 2019 for comparing superhero films to theme parks and Scott previously made headlines for calling them "f*cking boring as sh*t." These takes tend to divide the Internet, but an old video of Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke is currently getting a lot of praise. Back in 2018, the actor spoke with RayWorkProductions and defended superhero movies. The video was shared this week and has since gone viral.

"I love superhero movies, I love art house movies. I don't think there's a difference between high art and low art. There are movies that people put their heart into, and there are movies that people try to cash in on. And the ones I like are the ones people put their heart into, and you can feel it in a superhero movie or you can feel it in an arthouse movie," Hawke said. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

Ethan Hawke said it best. pic.twitter.com/H36S553RCK — Superheroaxis (@superheroaxis) May 10, 2022

This old video has caused Hawke to become a trending topic on Twitter today. You can check out some of the reactions to the video below: