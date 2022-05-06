Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Crosses Half a Billion at Worldwide Box Office

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is heading into its second weekend at the box office, and the movie has already made an impressive amount of money. The movie opened to $185 million at the domestic box office and had the second-best opening weekend since the pandemic began. As of yesterday, the movie had passed $200 million at the domestic box office, and now it's crossed half a billion at the worldwide box office.

"DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: $12.6M Domestic Tuesday Estimate / $213.6M Total / $16.1M International Tuesday Estimate / $294.2M Total / $507.8M Global Total #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #BoxOffice," @boxoffice tweeted this morning. You can check out the post below:

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

$12.6M Domestic Tuesday Estimate / $213.6M Total

$16.1M International Tuesday Estimate / $294.2M Total

$507.8M Global Total#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #BoxOffice — Boxoffice Pro (@BoxOffice) May 11, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 75% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Olsen and asked what it has been like to evolve Wanda over so much time through so many genres.

"I mean, it's been a ride that I didn't expect," Olsen shared. "I got comfortable just taking up a lane and showing just a couple colors of her and it just helping the story and this film as a whole. And then WandaVision, I got to be all the colors of all the rainbows. That was an amazing opportunity, but also an amazing opportunity to remember playfulness and being able to fail and there's such a freedom that we had while filming that has informed me now in how I approach her. And so to be with [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness], I was at first, when I heard, I was like, 'Really, we do WandaVision and then we do that?'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theatres.