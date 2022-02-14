Moon Knight Super Bowl Trailer: Is Ethan Hawke Playing Anubis?

Another Moon Knight snippet has been released, giving fans of the character a few extra glimpses at the fan-favorite vigilante. It also shows a few additional shots of Ethan Hawke’s mysterious character, an antagonist that appears to be the head of some cult steeped in mythology.

In one of the shots, Hawke is seemingly showing off a moving tattoo he has of scale—a direct nod to the Egyptian god Anubis. As the god of the dead, Egyptian lore says it was the job of Anubis to weigh the hearts of those recently dead against an ostrich feather. If the person’s heart was found to be lighter than a feather, they were allowed to enter the afterlife. If it was heavier, the soul would be fed to the god Ammit.

#mythology refresher: Anubis weighed the hearts of the deceased against an Ostrich feather. Those heavier than the feather would be eaten by his crocodile.



Ethan Hawke = Anubis, confirmed? pic.twitter.com/cdz5goSy51 — Adam Barnhardt ➡ HauntsComic.com (@adambarnhardt) February 13, 2022

Whatever the case, Hawke said he based his portrayal on the late head of the Branch Davidian cult.

“I’ve based my character on David Koresh,” Hawke once said on Seth Myers. “Yeah, so I mean, I guess it’s working. I totally wanted a Camero, you know? I want to ride in on a Camero. I can’t believe you, I mean, you’re good Seth. Or maybe I’m not out of character yet… I don’t know if we want to be on record saying that. But, I will say, he is the basis of great character inspiration however.”

“Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” he added. “I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.’ I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

