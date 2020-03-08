Moon Knight Writer Wants to Take a Stab at Gargoyles Revival

Disney+ burst onto the scene last November, bringing forth a whole slate of the shows many of us grew up with, including the cult classic Gargoyles. If Disney so decides to eventually relaunch the property, there’s at least one Disney+ screenwriter totally willing to take part in the development of the show. In a recent chat with Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo, the screenwriter told us he’d love bringing Goliath, Elisa Maza, and the Gargoyles team back to life once again.

“I was probably more excited, and this’ll probably get me fired, I was more excited to watch Gargoyles when Disney+ dropped than any other show on there,” DeMayo tells us of additional fictional properties he’d like to help bring to the screen. “I was like, oh, I’m watching Gargoyles as soon as that drops. But that was my stuff growing up. It’s strange, I’m a fanboy and I just go where the winds take me. Because the thing is is like, from an outside perspective, yes, what I do is really cool and awesome. But at the end of the day, it is a job and there are bills to pay. So I’ve just been lucky to land that stuff that pays the bills, that I love.”

Prior to boarding Moon Knight for Marvel Studios, DeMayo helped develop the first season of The Witcher for Netflix and its upcoming spin-off anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

“I’m just saying… I should probably, actually, ask around,” the writer continues. “I thought Jordan Peele was doing something with it, I thought I heard. But come on, how did that air for kids? There is some serious stuff going on in there.”

Of course, DeMayo was talking about the dark undertones the show carried throughout 78 episodes. Between more adult topics and flat-out horror tones at times, it’s apparent Gargoyles was darker than your typical Saturday morning cartoon.

“I watched that recently. I was like, ‘Oh, okay,’” recalls DeMayo. “And then the third season they get into race politics because the mayor is turning everybody against the Gargoyles. But even that opening… I think it’s a four part opening… their friends just get slaughtered, they get frozen in stone, they wake up and everybody’s dead and then Goliath’s ex-girlfriend has become a homicidal maniac, voiced by Commander Troi.”

DeMayo’s not the only one hoping the show comes back in some form. Last year, Keith David made sure to tell us he’d “love nothing more” than to return to voice Goliath at some point in his career.

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+. Moon Knight has yet to set a release date.