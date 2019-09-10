Gargoyles Star Keith David "Would Love Nothing More" Than to Return as Goliath in New Series

In a matter of a few weeks, fans will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Gargoyles first debuting on ABC. The dark and gothic show was revolutionary for the time and some of us — at least this writer, in particular — are chomping at the bit for the House of Mouse to turn the series into something an entirely new generation could enjoy. In celebration of the impending Gargoyles 25th anniversary, we spoke with series star Keith David, someone who's hoping to get the show back just as much as the rest of us.

During our conversation, David made it apparent his character Goliath — the protagonist of the entire franchise — is one of the most favorite roles he's played in a storied acting career. "You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning... I've always wondered why they stopped it in the first place," David tells us of the show's initial cancellation after three short seasons.

That's when the voice actor floated the idea of a possible reboot, saying he'd be entirely on board for coming back to voice Goliath for another go-around. "[We've wondered] why we haven't come back to a reboot," the actor asks. "I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath."

"You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath." I think we're all with you there, Keith.

First debuting on October 24, 1994, the series ended up running for 78 total episodes — the majority (65) of which came during Seasons One and Two. After a monstrous 52-episode second season, Disney spun the series off into Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles, which many have long considered to be the third season of the franchise.

Since then, the show's become a cult favorite with some big-name Hollywood A-listers hoping to get their hands on the property eventually. Most recently, horror mastermind Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) reportedly pitched a live-action film featuring the high-flying gladiators. Those initial reports surfaced last June and it seemed Disney wasn't too high on the idea at the time, though they'll now have their own streaming service to put all kinds of original content on.

Disney+ launches November 12th. What other classic shows do you hope to see Disney relaunch someday? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Photo by Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images and Walt Disney Television Animation