Ms. Marvel Fans Are Loving Avengers Easter Eggs in Episode 1
Ms. Marvel Episode 1 has a bunch of MCU Easter eggs and the fans are picking up on all the small tidbits. Iman Vellani's young hero is a certified Avengers fangirl. As an authority on superhero fandom, her world is populated by small touches that show off how Earth's Mightiest Heroes have changed the world. This goes deeper than just AvengerCon, it's in the fabric of everyday conversations and items. The MCU radiates from most frames of Ms. Marvel in clever ways. (Not just when Kamala is daydreaming…) It's interesting to see how all of Ms. Marvel's heroes will come into play as the season moves along. Check out some of the best examples down below!
Here's how Marvel describes the newest addition to the MCU: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."
Ms Marvel Spoilers!!!!— Es ✵ Ms marvel era (@olafsdanvers) June 8, 2022
The “look I have glowing hands” moment #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/LejxUIac29
Did you love all the Avengers nods? Let us know down in the comments!
Mr. Tree?!?!?
#MsMarvel Spoiler— kat ᗢ harkNESs || stranger things era (@scarlet_witchxx) June 8, 2022
they still don't know groot's name that they put "Mr. Tree" in this merch 😭 pic.twitter.com/LKw2ZKdKuW
Ant-Man is here too
#MsMarvel SPOILERS //
i want marvel studios to officially release the podcast interview of scott lang in which he talked about the whole endgame battle pic.twitter.com/zuzRqkNuZY— 💭 (@ironpetethinker) June 8, 2022
Hawkeye shout out!
#MsMarvel spoilers ish???— alex 🪐 (@raviolijesus) June 8, 2022
Spotted a bro pic.twitter.com/79ZUWWLkT2
You thought we wouldn't notice
“You’re a total poser” #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/FZm2CjBMam— Es ✵ Ms marvel era (@olafsdanvers) June 8, 2022
I can do this all day
Ms marvel spoilers #MsMarvel— Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) June 8, 2022
Hulk moment was amazing
#MsMarvel— P | fitzsimmons' daughta (@avengersxwanda) June 8, 2022
Scarlet Witch in the house
everybody say thank you kamala for including wanda!!! shes so real! #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/q1N8lfO6tj— ken (@wandaslizzie) June 8, 2022
Oscar Isaac!!!
#MsMarvel spoilers kinda— Heidi🌙 | obi spoilers (@heididjarin) June 8, 2022
my boy made his way into the credits 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b5YfK91zpO