Ms. Marvel Fans Are Loving Avengers Easter Eggs in Episode 1

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 has a bunch of MCU Easter eggs and the fans are picking up on all the small tidbits. Iman Vellani's young hero is a certified Avengers fangirl. As an authority on superhero fandom, her world is populated by small touches that show off how Earth's Mightiest Heroes have changed the world. This goes deeper than just AvengerCon, it's in the fabric of everyday conversations and items. The MCU radiates from most frames of Ms. Marvel in clever ways. (Not just when Kamala is daydreaming…) It's interesting to see how all of Ms. Marvel's heroes will come into play as the season moves along. Check out some of the best examples down below!

Here's how Marvel describes the newest addition to the MCU: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

Ms Marvel Spoilers!!!!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The “look I have glowing hands” moment #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/LejxUIac29 — Es ‎✵ Ms marvel era (@olafsdanvers) June 8, 2022

Did you love all the Avengers nods? Let us know down in the comments!