Ms. Marvel TV Spot Confirms Return of Spider-Man: No Way Home Character

With great power must come great damage control. A new Ms. Marvel teaser trailer shows the return of the United States Department of Damage Control, the S.H.I.E.L.D.-founded organization responsible for cleaning up in the aftermath of Iron Man, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. After arresting a framed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) for the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, DDC Special Agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) is investigating another superpowered teen in Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) of Jersey City, New Jersey. See the Succession and Inventing Anna actor reprise his MCU role in the teaser above.

Ahead of her big-screen debut opposite Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) in 2023's The Marvels, the Marvel Studios Original series streaming June 8 on Disney+ introduces Vellani as Kamala, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (Larson). Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school — until she gets cosmic super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In an interview with Variety, Moayed described Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Vellani as a "phenom[enon]."

"She's an immigrant, from Pakistan, grew up in Canada. There's an immigrant quality there so she's working hard, you can already know that," the Spider-Man star said. "She really just has all of the natural skills. I think we're going to be very excited to see her in a lot of things moving forward."

On joining Vellani in the series starring a Muslim superhero, Moayed added, "I'm an Iranian immigrant. I grew up, the best that we had was Aladdin, which was also amazing. But now to imagine, so many years later, there is a Muslim show with a superhero. It's just going to change how people perceive us."

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Ms. Marvel is streaming June 8 on Disney+ with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays.