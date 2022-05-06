Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Admits She Hates One Major Moment in Doctor Strange 2

✖

Ms. Marvel finally makes its Disney+ debut this week, bringing Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with great fanfare. Vellani has already made headlines for her unique approach to being within the massive superhero franchise, as well as her seemingly-encyclopedic knowledge of the other installments. That apparently has manifested in a relatable way with regards to Vellani's thoughts on the MCU's most recent film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As Vellani revealed, she was not happy with how the film featured an alternate-universe version of Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt (Anson Mount), only to violently kill him moments later.

"I have so many opinions, which I don't think we have time for," Vellani explained to EliteDaily. "Here's my TL;DR. I love Sam Raimi... I don't care what anyone says. [Black Bolt is] my guy. I think they did him dirty. I did not appreciate that."

Vellani also reiterated her feelings about Multiverse of Madness canonizing the MCU as Earth-616, something that differs from what had already been established in Marvel Comics.

"Every time I talk to Kevin, we have this argument where I say, 'The MCU is not 616,'" Vellani revealed. "He's like, 'It is because I said so.' I'm like, 'No, it's 199999' [a different Earth continuity previously outlined by Marvel]. He hates it. So, we keep having this argument, and then they put 616 in the movie. I'm like, 'Kevin, you know it's not 616.' He just sends me a sad face. I was like, 'Great.'"

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan — a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to.

"Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized," Feige told Empire Magazine. "[On set] she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with her scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn't we want to hear them? Not just because she's playing the lead, she'd be commenting on the show online. So, better comment before the show's done, and try to incorporate some of those ideas."

Alongside Vellani in the eponymous role, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur have been cast in various roles in the show. Written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali, directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show's first season. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three others while Meera Menon directed one episode.

