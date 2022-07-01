Ms. Marvel Director Explains Why the Disney+ Series Was Delayed

Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a roll with all of their Phase Four projects regardless of their reception. Ms. Marvel has become the highest rated Marvel Studios series on Rotten Tomatoes and will soon wrap up its first season. The series was originally supposed to release late last year but ultimately got delayed until this June. There were no indications as to why the delay was necessary, but now we officially know why. During a new interview with The Direct, Ms. Marvel director Shareem Obaid-Chinoy explains that the series was delayed for reshoots.

"I think that we went back and did some pickup shoots in which we were tying the story in together, and making sure that there was a sort of cohesive storyline that ran through," Obaid-Chinoy told the site. "And I think that each, you know, sort of, with each one of the episodes, when you sort of complete the series, you go back and you just think about all of the other things that you could have brought in and done that. So we did a few pickups here and that."

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels and it looks like there will be some sort of set-up for that before the final episode airs. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed how the series will get the titular hero ready for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade. What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. The first four episodes of the series is exclusively streaming on Disney+!

What do you think about the explanation? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!