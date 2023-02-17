Ms. Marvel Head Writer Teases How Series Sets Up The Marvels

Marvel Studios is known for the interconnectivity of their projects both on the big screen and the Disney+ streaming service. Their first series, WandaVision, directly connected with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the villain of the film was Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Now, the studio looks to do the same with Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and it looks like there will be some sort of set-up for that before the final episode airs. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed how the series will get the titular hero ready for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade. What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

When Ms. Marvel hits the Disney+ streaming service it will show the titular character with significant changes to her power set than in the comics and fans have been pretty upset about it. One of the creators of the character has recently spoken out on the change and defends the reasoning for it. Recently, Sana Amanat spoke with Entertainment Weekly where she explains the need for the power set change.

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series," Amanat began. "Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, "How dare you change the powers!" I know people are upset about it, but as someone who's probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell."

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to.

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. The first two episodes of the series is exclusively streaming on Disney+!

