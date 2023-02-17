Ms. Marvel Meets Captain Marvel in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Everybody on Disney Wish is having a good time—including Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In fact, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) even got to meet her personal hero Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aboard the Disney fleet's newest cruise ship. Khan and Danvers cross paths during a snippet of Avengers: Quantum Encounter, an interactive experience held in one of the ship's restaurants.

As Danvers and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) talk to Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Ms. Marvel bursts onto the scene to discuss the character's skillset. See the snippet in the video below.

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain America interact in new footage from Quantum Encounter, an attraction on Disney Cruises!pic.twitter.com/BVKEwsi6Er — The Marvels Updates (@marvelsupdates) June 29, 2022

As seen in the clip, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Kamala Khan also draws inspiration from Captain Marvel, though it's unclear if Danvers will appear in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel. The characters will, however, interact in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, the second film in the Captain Marvel franchise.

"It's interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film," DaCosta previously said of her film. "Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we've only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we've been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they're at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?"

"I can say it's a very different beast," she added in a separate interview with Variety. "But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there's some of that in the story." Let's try and unpack that below.

Ms. Marvel releases one new episode every Wednesday on Disney+. The Marvels is due out in theaters next July.

