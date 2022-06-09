Ms. Marvel Premiere Getting Review Bombed on IMDB

✖

Despite being one of the highest-rated projects from Marvel Studios by critics, Ms. Marvel isn't faring well with the audience of one popular film website. Throughout the day on Wednesday, the show's IMDb page was flooded with negative reviews — almost to the point of one-star reviews outweighing the 10-star reviews at one point.

Out of the 40 reviews that have been submitted with the 1,400 one-star ratings as of this writing, most of the criticisms appear to deal with the change in the character's power, though a few of them seem to reference Captain Marvel in their review, another movie infamously review-bombed when it first theaters.

At one point, the Captain Marvel review bombing got so extensive, Rotten Tomatoes opted to delete 50,000 reviews it went against its rules. At the time, the film had more negative reviews filed than entire reviews filed for Avengers: Endgame, the most popular MCU flick on the platform.

As of this writing, the negative Ms. Marvel reviews make up nearly 25-percent of all reviews filed on IMDb. In contrast, Ms. Marvel is scoring a 89-percent Fresh rating amongst audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

