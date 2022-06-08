Ms. Marvel Is Marvel Studios' Highest-Rated Disney+ Show

✖

Make no mistake about it, people are loving Ms. Marvel. After launching with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the latest Disney+ offering from Marvel Studios is officially the highest-rated series from the Kevin Feige-led outfit. As of this writing, Ms. Marvel's Tomatometer has found solid footing at 95-percent Fresh, making it the highest-rated Disney+ show from Marvel Studios according to critics. Better yet, it, it's just one percentage point away from being Marvel's highest-rated show ever released.

That honor still belongs to Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, which reigns supreme on the service with a 96-percent Certified Fresh rating. Ms. Marvel has yet to get the coveted badge, though it's most certainly due in hours, if not by the weekend. The Tomatometer is made up of reviews from critics, and just five reviews out of the 117 counted have been filed as "Rotten."

"Ms. Marvel is a genuinely fresh addition to the MCU -- both stylistically and substantively -- with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma," the site's Critics Consensus reads.

Audiences are also responding positively to the show on the site. The Ms. Marvel Audience Score is at 89-percent, which puts if fifth in Marvel's Disney+ rankings behind What If...?, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and Loki.

Marvel's new synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th.

